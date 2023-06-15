Mt. Zion wins GHSA sportsmanship award

The Georgia High School Association released Cooperative Spirit Sportsmanship Award regional winners for the 2022-23 school year last week, and Mount Zion High School was the sole coverage-area school recognized among 64 total winners.
According to the GHSA, the award honors schools that demonstrated impeccable sportsmanship during the school year, and the awards are sponsored by Georgia’s Electric Membership Cooperatives (EMCs).
The following is sourced from the GHSA's full press release:
“Congratulations to all of the region winners of the GHSA Cooperative Spirit Sportsmanship Award for 2022-23,” says Dr. Robin Hines, GHSA executive director. “It is an honor for these member schools to be selected by their regions for this award. The characteristics of good sportsmanship are critical to the development of our young people as they transition into productive adults. The GHSA applauds our schools on this accomplishment and appreciates Georgia’s EMCs for their support of this outstanding recognition program.”
Since 2006, the GHSA and Georgia’s EMCs have sponsored the Cooperative Spirit Sportsmanship Award which reinforces the GHSA philosophy: “Students, athletes, coaches, spectators and all others associated with high school activities programs should adhere to the fundamental values of respect, fairness, honesty and responsibility.”
Schools winning this award are thus honored for displaying exemplary sportsmanship during competition throughout the school year.
Student athletes, fellow students, school staff, parents and event spectators are recognized for the sportsmanship they display. The award is not only a school honor, but a community honor as well. The GHSA region secretaries select winners based upon sportsmanship demonstrated throughout the school year.
Cooperative Spirit Sportsmanship Awards are presented annually to GHSA-member high schools, with a winner in each of the 64 regions from the eight classifications, by EMC representatives during fall athletic events and school assemblies.
