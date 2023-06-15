Mt. Zion wins GHSA sportsmanship award

Mt. Zion High School was named a regional winner for the GHSA's Cooperative Spirit Sportsmanship Award. The school's girls basketball team is pictured in front of a big crowd following a playoff win over Macon County.

 File Photo by Tucker Cole

The Georgia High School Association released Cooperative Spirit Sportsmanship Award regional winners for the 2022-23 school year last week, and Mount Zion High School was the sole coverage-area school recognized among 64 total winners.

According to the GHSA, the award honors schools that demonstrated impeccable sportsmanship during the school year, and the awards are sponsored by Georgia’s Electric Membership Cooperatives (EMCs).