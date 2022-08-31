The Mt. Zion Eagles will be getting their week-three game out of the way early, as they travel to take on the Jordan Red Jackets today at 7 p.m.
The Eagles have an undefeated 2-0 record going into the matchup, with big wins over Cleburne County and Greenville already in the books.
Last week, Mt. Zion running back Sherrod Montgomery rushed for three touchdowns and wide receiver Malachi Ackles caught two scores off the arm of quarterback Stanley Cross.
Jordan, on the other hand, has yet to find their first win of the season, their only game being a 55-0 loss to their foes from just down the road, Columbus.
Still, Jordan is a 2A school that will present some unique challenges for Mt. Zion.
“Defensively, we’re preparing for the spread,” Mt. Zion head coach Brad Gordon said going into the game. “They like to play the ball all over the place. They get in the ‘I’ formation, and next thing you know, they’re in doubles, trips, quads and everything else, so we’re pretty much preparing for all.” And Mt. Zion has been focusing on themselves in preparation for the game, as well.
“We’re working on the Eagles instead of working on Jordan, just to be honest with you. We’re concentrating on ourselves and working on fundamentals. If you do that, good things will happen.”
Kickoff from Kinnett Stadium at Jordan Vocational High School is scheduled for 7 p.m. tonight (Thursday, Sept. 1). Tickets may be purchased through GoFan by searching Jordan High School.
