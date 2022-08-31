Stanley Cross Action

The 2-0 Mt. Zion Eagles will be playing their week-three game today (Thursday) at 7 p.m. at Jordan Vocational High School in Columbus, Ga. Pictured is Mt. Zion quarterback Stanley Cross.

 Photo by Tucker Cole

The Mt. Zion Eagles will be getting their week-three game out of the way early, as they travel to take on the Jordan Red Jackets today at 7 p.m.

The Eagles have an undefeated 2-0 record going into the matchup, with big wins over Cleburne County and Greenville already in the books.

Trending Videos