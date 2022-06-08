Mt. Zion High School is set to tip off summer league boys basketball today, as they will play host to both Central High School and Arlington Christian High School.
Mt. Zion enters these matchups with a new head coach, as LeRonnice Davis stepped into the role after being an assistant at both Douglas County and Paulding County high schools.
Former Mt. Zion boys head coach Tyler Wright recently shifted to coaching only the girls' team after several successful years with the girls' program.
The Eagles ended the winter regular season with an overall record of 5-21, struggling with a shifting roster. On the other hand, Central had a second-round playoff season in the winter with a 19-9 overall record. However, Central's team may be different in the summer with the graduation of two key players, Brian Bain and Jojo Bell.
The wildcard in the mix is the Arlington Christian Eagles out of Fairburn, Ga. The Eagles were dominant this past regular season in the GAPPS (Georgia Association of Private and Parochial Schools), winning a state championship and ending with a 25-8 overall record.
Action begins with a JV matchup between Arlington and Central, and their Varsity teams face off afterwards.
After these games, the two schools from Carroll County will face off, as Mt. Zion takes on Central in both JV and Varsity.
The day wraps up with Mt. Zion taking on Arlington, once again beginning with JV and ending with the Varsity teams.
Tipoff from Mount Zion High School's gymnasium is scheduled for 1 p.m. and fans are urged to buy tickets on Mount Zion High School's GoFan. The direct link to purchase tickets can also be found on the Mount Zion Eagles Basketball Twitter page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.