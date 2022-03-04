Mt. Zion head basketball coach Tyler Wright led his girls team to nothing short of an historically remarkable 2021-22 season, all while coaching the boys’ team during the regular season as well.
This was Wright’s fifth year coaching both teams.
“Doing both helped me develop as a coach,” Wright said. “It has given me a great amount of experience. My assistant coaches (Ken Walker and Tiffany Bright) this season were phenomenal in helping me balance the two.”
“With great assistant coaches, I was able to delegate a lot of things, and this allowed them to take more ownership of the programs as well,” he continued.
Wright also gave credit to his players.
“The kids who ended the season with us were incredible. When you have great student-athletes, that helps doing both,” Wright added.
The girls won Mt. Zion’s first ever region championship, hosted and won their first state playoff game at home, and ended the season with the most ever wins in a season. For the region, Wright was named coach of the year, and Jordan Kierbow was named player of the year. Both Zoey Holland and Shaniah Farley were named to the all-region team, and Nasaiah Farley and Amaria King were named as honorable mentions.
Mt. Zion’s boys’ team didn’t see the same kind of success the girls did this season, finishing with a 5-21 overall record. Wright attributed this to a shifting roster.
“The boys team had a great amount of adversity throughout the entire season,” Wright said. “The roster at the beginning of the season looked a lot different than at the end. The group that we ended the season with should be applauded and respected for how they handled everything thrown their way.”
“We had some incredible competitors in that group such as junior point guard Preston Denney.”
Wright will no longer lead the boys team this upcoming year, but he says, “they have some leaders moving forward that ended the season.”
As for his historic girls’ team, Wright outlined each of his players that earned region honors for the regular season.
“Jordan Kierbow won Region Player of the Year. She led us with 17 points and nine rebounds per game. She finished her career with over 1500 career points in only three seasons.” The coach said, “She is an incredible player but also a tremendous teammate. She loved her team and teammates. She had no ego and was very humble and coachable. She was a joy to be around and we will miss her presence and smile next season.”
As for Zoey Holland, he said, “[She] was second on the team with 13 points per game and shot over 35% from three. She is as good as any shooter in the state.” Holland made the a three that sealed the Lady Eagles’ region championship.
“It has been amazing to watch [Holland] grow with confidence over the last few seasons. She also is a very good defender on the other end of the court. She played the most minutes on the team.”
He continued with Shaniah Farley, saying “[she] is extremely versatile for us on the defensive end. She can and has guarded all five positions.”
Farley averaged six points and 5.6 rebounds per game.
“She hardly ever came off the court. She played the second most minutes on the team,” Wright said.
“Nesaiah Farley was extremely versatile for us on the offensive end and a great communicator on the defensive end,” the coach said. “She played all five spots for us including the point guard position. We lost our starting point guard, Katelyn Hindsman, in game two.” Hindsman was a two-year starter.”
Wright praised Farley for how she filled in where she was needed.
“Nesaiah was huge in filling that void and taking over that position. Her being able to adapt and use her intelligence was a huge part of our success.” Wright said, “She is truly a leader, and the other girls follow her lead.”
“Amaria King came on strong at the end of the season,” Wright said, “She posted several double doubles and just really played a strong last half of the season. She is still just fulfilling her potential but her length on both ends of the floor really helped us be successful. She finished around the rim really well at the end of the season. She can be a dominant force around the basket as she continues to improve.”
As for the whole team, Wright said, “All the girls this season had to step out of the comfort zone with all of the injuries and the lineup shuffles.”
Wright cited Emily Byrd as another key player that stepped up despite missing the first half of the season.
“Every girl expanded their game to help the team be successful,” he said.
“After the injuries, we had some freshman step up in reserve minutes and then the others found new ways to help the team be successful. We had a lot of adversity and we still were able to get better day by day.”
Coach Wright concluded, “I love our team. We built the program from the ground up. The success we had this season was built on those earlier teams.” He said, “We are a family. Many people overuse the words such as ‘family’ and ‘culture’ in my opinion. However, what we have built in the girls program is truly a family.”
“It is fun showing up for practice. It is fun being around them and taking them on the road. They do things the right way and love each other. We go through the good and bad times together and grow stronger when both come our way.”
After the conclusion of their season, Mt Zion’s girls accomplished many things including getting 43 wins over the last two seasons, a first ever region championship, back to back 20-win seasons, back to back sweet-16 appearances, and the most wins in a single season. Wright will have another opportunity to make even more history next season, as he will focus solely on the girls’ program.
“Success does not happen by accident, and we have been very intentional in how we have built this program,” Wright remarked. “The Lord has blessed me with a great group and the opportunity to pour into their lives and help them grow and develop.”
