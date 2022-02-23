The City of Mount Zion hosted their city council work session Tuesday evening to discuss repairs, staff and city updates.
The meeting was conducted with Mayor Randy Sims and council Members Donald Newman, Marty Spruill and John Griffin. Councilmember Eric Robinson was absent.
The necessary gym repair of a sewage problem in the lobby restrooms was discussed. The council agreed that the installation of the new four inch line from restrooms to septic tank is the best course of action with all work being done in house.
Police Chief Brian Sims gave an update to the council about the hiring of Jerri Haney to fill the open school resource officer position at Mount Zion Middle School.
The council was also brought up to date on the first responder pay supplement available through the state, status of the city’s preparation for the end of the year audit and the city’s response to the state’s current ISO rating survey.
The former municipal building’s remodeling plan was a part of the discussion as well. The council was updated on conversations with a potential contractor concerning changes and upgrades to the current structure to make it compatible with future police department use.
The council agreed that once a structural design change is agreed upon, the city will advertise the job in Times-Georgian.
Last in discussion was the souncil agreeing to sell the blazer, a surplus city vehicle, on government deals. A resolution to that effect will be presented to the council at the next meeting.
The council went into executive session to discuss a land purchase.
The next Mount Zion City Council meeting will be held March 8 at 7 p.m.
