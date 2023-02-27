Byrd vs Macon Co

Emily Byrd led Mt. Zion with 16 points, 14 of which came in the second half, as the Lady Eagles defeated Macon County to advance to the Elite Eight for the first time in school history.

 Photo by Tucker Cole

MOUNT ZION — For the first time in school history, Mt. Zion's girls basketball team is headed to the Elite Eight round of the state basketball playoffs following a 57-46 win over Macon County on Friday.

Three different Eagles were double-digit scorers in the win. Emily Byrd led the way with 16 points, followed by Zoey Holland with 15 and Zikyriah Platt with 12. 

