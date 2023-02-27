MOUNT ZION — For the first time in school history, Mt. Zion's girls basketball team is headed to the Elite Eight round of the state basketball playoffs following a 57-46 win over Macon County on Friday.
Three different Eagles were double-digit scorers in the win. Emily Byrd led the way with 16 points, followed by Zoey Holland with 15 and Zikyriah Platt with 12.
Mt. Zion head coach Tyler Wright's basketball squads have been one win away from making the Elite Eight the past two seasons, but both times the Eagles fell a bit short, including a 42-36 loss to Dublin last season.
"Last year really stung—the Dublin game—and I think we've got a lot of players that have experienced that feeling and have used that in a positive way this season," Wright said.
And when asked what it felt like to finally get past that second-round barrier, Wright quickly turned his attention to something that happened the day before.
"We had a speaker come out yesterday, and she was talking about using our platform that we've been given to glorify God. So first, I just thank Him for the opportunity because I've really got a great group of coaches and players that the Lord blessed me with."
Mt. Zion jumped out to an early 5-0 lead midway through the first quarter on a Holland three pointer and a Byrd bucket in transition, but Macon County staggered back to tie it up at 5-5 with 2:30 left in the period.
After that point, a Platt foul shot was the difference in the game as the Eagles led 6-5 at the end of the first.
A 19-point second quarter helped Mt. Zion break away. Holland hit a pair of three-point field goals, and Nesiah Farley, Holland and Daelyn Woods combined for ten inside the arc.
As if to demonstrate how much things were trending toward Mt. Zion, Shaniah Farley made a near-half-court buzzer beater at the end of the half, putting the Eagles up 25-18.
The third quarter belonged to Platt, as she put up three inside scores within the first four minutes. Combined with Byrd's first field goal beyond the arc, Mt. Zion's lead was essentially the same going into the fourth as it was in the third, 35-29.
Two left-corner three pointers by Byrd were the bookends of a pair of early-fourth quarter buckets by Macon's Morgan Cochran.
The second Byrd splash made the home crowd erupt, while also silencing any thoughts of a Macon County comeback. Byrd went on to score eleven points out of the Eagles' total of 22 in the final period, eventually stretching the lead double figures at the 1:30 mark to close the door.
"We were very balanced offensively," said Coach Wright. "Every run they made, we made a big shot to answer the run, so we showed a lot of mental toughness tonight. I'm just really proud of our group."
Mt. Zion (24-5) will now host Wilcox County (13-13) for the Elite Eight round. Wilcox entered the tournament as a two seed and upset the one-seed Early County 48-46 in the second round.
Should Mt. Zion advance, the Final Four will be played at Valdosta State University on March 4, and the Championship would be played at the Macon Coliseum on March 8.
Elite-Eight tipoff is scheduled for Tuesday Feb. 28 at 6 p.m. from Mt. Zion High School.
