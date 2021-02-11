The Mt. Zion girls finished in third place in the Region 6-A standings and will play Friday at 7 p.m. against No. 6 seed Gordon-Lee in the region tournament. The tournament is at Armchuee. The Mt. Zion boys opened the tournament as the No. 8th-seed and beat Atlanta Classical 84-48. Antron Thompson led with 26 points, Christian Lee with 13, Evan Smith with 12, Jayden Perkins with 11, and Sherrod Montgomery with 10.
The tournament continued for the Mt. Zion boys vs. Gordon-Lee Thursday. With a win, the Eagles play against Fulton Leadership Academy at 5:30 p.m. on Friday.
BowdonThe Bowdon boys received a bye at the Region 6-A tournament after finishing with the second seed and a 20-4 record overall, 14-2 in region.
CarrolltonThe Lady Trojans closed out their regular season with a 24-1 overall record and a 14-0 Region 6-AAAAAA mark. Carrollton closed its regular season with an 87-12 victory over East Paulding. The Lady Trojans have won 16 games in a row.
Carrollton plays its first region tournament game against a team to be named later on Feb. 18.
CentralThe Lions won their fourth game in a row with a 73-65 victory over Ridgeland at the Region 7-AAAA tournament. Central improved to 17-8 overall and an 8-4 overall record.
The Central Lady Lions won their third game in a row with a 61-19 victory in the Region tournament. The Lady Lions played Thursday against Heritage.
The Haralson County Lady Rebels close out the regular season this weekend with games at Heard County on Friday and at home against Bremen on Saturday. The Lady Rebels are 15-4 overall and 3-3 in region 5-AA. They play at Heard County Friday and host Bremen Saturday.
The Haralson County boys are 5-14 and 0-5 in the region. They hosted Temple Thursday and play at Heard County Friday. The Heard County Lady Braves improved to 17-4 and 6-1 in Region 5-AA with a 65-29 win over Temple. Heard has won six of its last seven games.
The Heard boys lost to Temple 55-34. The loss dropped Heard to 9-14 overall and 4-3. With the win, the Tigers improved to 11-10 overall and 3-3 in Region 5-AA.
The Lady Tigers fell to 4-17 overall and 1-6 with the loss to Heard County.
Temple faces off with Bremen for a doubleheader in Bremen Friday. The boys team hosts Cedartown Saturday.
The Region 5-AA tournament runs from Feb 15-19.
Oak MountainThe Warriors knocked off St. George’s Monday night 63-29 to improve to 11-9 overall and 5-2 in GISA Region 1-AA. The win extended the team’s winning streak to four in a row.
Oak Moutain’s girls go into Friday night’s game at home against LaGrange Academy with a 6-9 overall record and a 2-4 record in the region.
