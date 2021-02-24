In the opening round of the GHSA Class A basketball tournament, the Mt. Zion High girls won for the first time in school history Tuesday with a 62-34 victory at Hancock Central.
The Lady Eagles, which entered the playoffs as a region No. 3 seed, move to the second round to face either Greenville on the road or Greene County at home on Friday or Saturday.
In Tuesday's win, the Lady Eagles were led by Jordan Kierbow with 26 points and Zoey Holland with 16 points. Mt. Zion improved to 21-7 on the season.
