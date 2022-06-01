After spending two years at Coastal Carolina, Mt. Zion product Jared Morrow announced via Twitter that he is "coming home," with his commitment to the University of West Georgia.
"I made the decision to commit to West Georgia because I felt like it was the best fit for me," said Morrow. "I feel like I’m going to do big things there. It’s always great coming back home and playing for your hometown."
"I really liked all the coaches there," he continuted. "They are really good people. And I get to play on the best team in the country and dominate the best conference in the country. West Georgia really checked all the boxes for me."
After graduating from Mt. Zion High School in 2021, Morrow went to Coastal Carolina, where he was red-shirted as a freshman. Going into this upcoming season, the six-foot-five, 280 pound offensive lineman still has four years of eligibility left.
On April 26, Morrow announced he would be entering the transfer portal, prefacing the announcement by saying, "First off I want to thank God for everything he has blessed me with and giving me the opportunity to play this sport."
"I want to thank Coach Chadwell, the entire coaching staff and Coastal Carolina University for giving me this opportunity here at CCU. I want to thank my family for supporting me and making me the person I am today."
Morrow chose to commit to the University of West Georgia just over a month after his announcement to enter the portal.
Coming out of high school at Mt. Zion, Morrow was a three-star offensive tackle according to the 24/7 Sports composite rankings and a two-star recruit according to 24/7 Sports and Rivals.
In his senior season as a Mt. Zion Eagle, Morrow played on both the offensive and defensive lines and was a Recruit Georgia Class A Public All-State first-team selection, among other accolades.
