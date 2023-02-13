Zikyriah Platt

Zikyriah Platt (1) led Mt. Zion with 19 points in a 54-19 win over Bowdon last Friday to advance to the region championship. Also pictured are Bowdon’s Jakeria Bremer (23) and Mia McIntyre (10).

 Photo by Tucker Cole

MOUNT ZION — Mt. Zion’s girls’ basketball team held a double digit lead for the majority of the game as they defeated Bowdon 54-19 on Friday to advance to the 7B-A Division-II region championship game.

“It’s postseason play—everybody is 0-0. At this point, it’s what team can peak at the right time,” said Mt. Zion head coach Tyler Wright following the win. “That was kind of the message going into the game.”

