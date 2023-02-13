MOUNT ZION — Mt. Zion’s girls’ basketball team held a double digit lead for the majority of the game as they defeated Bowdon 54-19 on Friday to advance to the 7B-A Division-II region championship game.
“It’s postseason play—everybody is 0-0. At this point, it’s what team can peak at the right time,” said Mt. Zion head coach Tyler Wright following the win. “That was kind of the message going into the game.”
With the win, Mt. Zion’s senior class—including Zoey Holland, Amaria King, Nesiah Farley and Shaniah Farley, as well as Chelsey Hogsed who joined the team this season—became the winningest class in school history, with 75 varsity wins in their career.
On the other hand, Bowdon’s girls dropped to 1-17 on the season including postseason play, and head coach Jan Fendley attributed the Red Devils’ struggles to having a very young overall team.
“Defensively, we didn’t execute. We’re very young, so we have a long way to go,” Fendley said after the game. “We’re just very inexperienced, and we were playing against a team full of seniors. That’s hard to do when you’re a team of freshmen and sophomores.”
Bowdon was led by Mia McIntyre and Jakeria Bremer, who each had six points in the loss. Bowdon scored only three points in the first half, but went on to score eight in each quarter after the half.
Mt. Zion was up 46-11 going into the final frame, cutting the fourth-quarter clock to six minutes.
Even though it was a historic night for Mt. Zion’s seniors, it was sophomore Zikyriah Platt who led the Eagles’ scoring attack with 19 points. Senior Holland was second on the team with eleven, and Nesiah Farley was third on the team with eight.
“Lot of upside, lot of potential, a lot of athleticism,” Wright said when asked about Platt. “We’re going to need her the rest of the way to be consistent on both ends of the floor. I believe fully in her, and I’m excited about these last few weeks with her and to see how much she grows.”
Mt. Zion was scheduled to play Greenforest for the region championship on Monday, while Bowdon was slated to take on Christian Heritage to determine who gets the third-place seed. Results of those games to follow.
