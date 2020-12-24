The Mt. Zion Eagles defeated Heard County 56-55 in a recent holiday tournament.
With the win, the Eagles improved to 2-4. Jayden Perkins led the way with 25 points, and Antron Thompson finished with 17.
Meanwhile, the Bowdon Red Devils went into Wednesday’s game against Bremen with an 8-1 record after knocking off Harrison 69-62 on Monday.
AJ Johnson and Tray Wyatt both had 14 points.
Seth Farmer had 12 points and 12 rebounds and Kolton Drummond had 11 points in the Harrison game.
Kirequs Vaughn had 20 in the Red Devils’ 76-43 win over Bremen.
Bremen headed into Wednesday’s game with an 0-3 record.
Also, Carrollton fell to McDonough in a hard-fought one-point loss earlier this week, losing 59-48.
The Trojans trailed 29-28 at the half. Carrollton fell behind 50-40 heading into the final quarter and ran out of time despite outscoring McDonough over the last eight minutes.
The loss dropped Carrollton to 3-4.
Villa Rica knocked off Central on Monday, 71-56.
The Wildcats built a 17-7 lead at the end of the first quarter and extended it to 39-18 at the break.
Bowdon won twice recently to improve to 9-1.
Villa Rica improved to 5-6 overall. Central dropped to 4-3.
Girls:The Mt. Zion Lady Eagles completed a sweep of Carroll County Schools in their holiday tournament with a 59-42 victory over Villa Rica.
Jordan Kierbrow and Zoey Holland each had 16. Alyssa Ware finished with 13.
Mt. Zion also had wins against Central, Bowdon, and Temple.
Mt. Zion improved to 10-2.
Carrollton improved its record to 9-0 with a victory over McEachern,
Heard County improved to 9-1 earlier this week with a 50-34 victory at the Heritage School in Newnan.
