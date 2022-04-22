On Tuesday, the Mt. Zion Eagles released their football schedule for the upcoming 2022 season.
Last year, the Eagles finished 7-4 with a 3-2 record in A Public Region 6. They ended the season with a 36-0 loss to Lincoln County in the first round of the state playoffs.
This year, the Eagles will transition into the regular season with two area scrimmage games, starting with an away scrimmage at Temple High School and a home scrimmage against the Bremen Blue Devils.
Mt. Zion's first two regular season games will be at home, as they take on Heflin on August 19 and Greenville the following week on the 26th.
The Eagles first away game will be in Columbus, GA, as they travel to take on the Jordan Red Jackets. The team will then take a bye week before traveling to Columbus again, this time to take on the Brookstone Cougars.
Mt. Zion will be back at home on September 23 with a matchup against Monticello. The end of September and beginning of October will be the battle of the mountains, as Mt. Zion will travel to take on both Mt. Pisgah and Mt. Vernon.
The final three-game stretch for Mt. Zion will feature two exciting area games. The first of these will be a home game against Heard County on October 20, and the other will be a region rivalry with the Bowdon Red Devils at Warren P. Sewell Field.
Last year, Mt. Zion had a tough outing against Bowdon, falling 40-14, but the Eagles will look to settle the score in the season finale this year.
