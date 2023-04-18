The Mt. Zion Eagles hosted the Atkinson County Rebels Monday afternoon in the Sweet Sixteen of the GHSA 1A Division 2 Playoffs. There was not much to separate the game, and penalties were the decider between the two teams.
The Eagles scored 20 minutes into the first half when Aaliyah Collins redirected a corner kick to the far post with a header. The ball bounced past the outstretched hand of the Rebels keeper and the defender was unable to clear the ball off the line as it bounced into the back of the net. The Eagles went into the break with a 1-0 lead over the Rebels.
The second half started off with the Eagles goalkeeper Athena Hammett being forced to make a diving save to maintain the Eagles lead just four minutes in. The defenders stepped up as well to block consecutive shots with 20 minutes remaining in the game.
With just 15 minutes remaining, an Atkinson County midfielder took a shot at goal as they turned. The ball sailed over the head of Hammett and reached the back of the net to bring the Rebels level 1-1 with the Eagles.
The Eagles held on to get the game to overtime in which each team had one big opportunity to put the game away, neither of which was scored. This led to penalties being the final decider for the game.
Mt. Zion went first in the shootout and made their first penalty followed by Atkinson County who made their first shot. The Eagles missed their second penalty shot and the Rebels took the opportunity to go up 2-1 entering the third set of penalties. Both teams slotted their third bringing the score to 3-2 with each team having just two penalties left for the Eagles to turn the shootout around.
Mt. Zion made their fourth penalty and Hammett saved the fourth penalty from the Rebels. Mt. Zion followed with another miss making it 3-3 and the Rebels taking the final penalty of the initial five. The Rebels missed their chance meaning the next five penalty takers would be picked in a sudden death opportunity.
Neither team scored their sixth penalty meaning both teams would go again with penalty number seven. The Eagles converted their seventh penalty giving Hammett an opportunity to make a save and send Mt. Zion to the Elite Eight.
The Rebels penalty taker shot low and to the left, and Hammett dropped down and kept the ball in front of her to win the game for the Eagles.
Head Coach Adam Watts talked about Hammett leading up to the shootout saying, “As far as her, she did her own meditating. I did not even talk to her. I let her do her thing. We had actually practiced PKs, and I told her then she just had to stop one, and she stopped three.”
The Eagles will be traveling to Augusta on April 24 to take on the undefeated Aquinas High School Fighting Irish in the Elite Eight.
