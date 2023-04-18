Mt Zion celebrating after penalties

Mt. Zion celebrates after a penalty-kick save by Athena Hammett sealed a playoff win and a spot in the Class A Division II Elite Eight.

 Photo by Noah Schroyer

The Mt. Zion Eagles hosted the Atkinson County Rebels Monday afternoon in the Sweet Sixteen of the GHSA 1A Division 2 Playoffs. There was not much to separate the game, and penalties were the decider between the two teams.

The Eagles scored 20 minutes into the first half when Aaliyah Collins redirected a corner kick to the far post with a header. The ball bounced past the outstretched hand of the Rebels keeper and the defender was unable to clear the ball off the line as it bounced into the back of the net. The Eagles went into the break with a 1-0 lead over the Rebels.

