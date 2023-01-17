Mr. Luther Roscoe Cagle, Jr., age 78, of Douglasville, Georgia passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023.
He was born in Atlanta, Georgia on July 28, 1944, the son of the late Luther Roscoe Cagle, Sr. and Miriam Fortner Cagle.
Mr. Cagle was a retired carpenter having worked at Holloway Floor & Ceilings and was of the Methodist faith.
He served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.
He is survived by his wife, Ruth Brock Cagle; nephews, Shane (Becky) Brock, Heath (Lynn) Brock, Brandon Brock; niece, Amber (Jason) Chandler.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Brock; and sister, Gail Cagle Leach.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 19, 2023 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Almon Funeral home.
The American Legion Post #143 will provide military honors.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
