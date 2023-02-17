Guy Biles Maynard Jr., 77, of Dallas, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023.

He was born on July 16, 1945, in Atlanta, son of the late Guy Biles Maynard Sr., and Katherine Dunn Maynard.

Service information

Feb 19
Celebration of Life
Sunday, February 19, 2023
2:00PM
Almon Chapel
548 Newnan Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
