Guy Biles Maynard Jr., 77, of Dallas, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023.
He was born on July 16, 1945, in Atlanta, son of the late Guy Biles Maynard Sr., and Katherine Dunn Maynard.
He worked for Atlanta Journal Constitution for most of this adult life and retired from there and was of the Baptist faith.
He is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law, Danielle and Keith Lawson of Tallahassee, Florida, Tracy and David Voglesburg of Carrollton, Kelly Guice of Dallas; grandchildren, Jack, Eli, Ashley, Brittany (Will); great-grandchild, Liam; brothers and sisters-in-law, Ken and Anita Maynard, David and Tammy Maynard; sister, Dianne Whitaker.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Gail Kirkpatrick Maynard; and brother-in-law, Travis Whitaker.
GB loved Georgia Tech football and the Atlanta Braves with a passion. He enjoyed spending his retirement days with family and friends, but especially with his wife, Gail.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Almon Funeral Home.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
