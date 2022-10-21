Mr. G.H. (Grady Henry) Gilbert

On October 20, 2022 G.H. (Grady Henry) Gilbert, loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother, passed away in the city of Carrollton, Ga.
G.H. was the son of Grady and Bertis Gilbert, born on May 21, 1938.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
On October 20, 2022 G.H. (Grady Henry) Gilbert, loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother, passed away in the city of Carrollton, Ga.
G.H. was the son of Grady and Bertis Gilbert, born on May 21, 1938.
He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Sara Gilbert; his daughters, Shawn Carroll, wife of the late Price Carroll, Cindy Harman and son-in-law, Sam Harman; his sister Yvonne Powers and brother-in-law, Billy Joe Powers. G.H. was blessed by and loved his grandchildren, Jason and Leslie White, Samuel and Jessica Harman, Andrew and Heather Gentry, Jacob Harman, Matt and Bethany Harman, Riley Phillips, Thatcher Phillips; his great- grandchildren, Zeke, Zach and Zeb Harman, Alyssa, Hunter, Steele and Sawyer Gentry, Ava and Olivia White.
G.H. was a long-time and active member of Old Camp Methodist Church. G.H. started working at the Hubbard Company in Bremen, GA at the age of 18 and many years later he retired as one of the company’s top salesmen. G.H. loved golf and meeting his group of friends for coffee. This generous, kind soul is much loved and will be greatly missed by many.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 22, 2022 from 3-5 p.m. at Almon Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at 3 p.m. at Old Camp Methodist Church with Rev. Tom Compton and Rev. Ronny Brannen officiating.
Pallbearers will be Riley Phillips, Thatcher Phillips, Samuel Harman, Jacob Harman, Matt Harman, Jason White and Andrew Gentry.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Old Camp Methodist Church, 77 Old Camp Church Road, Carrollton, GA 30117.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.