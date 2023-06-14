I kicked up a spray of morning dew from the small patch of grass that separates our back-porch steps from our gravel drive. The left and right toe caps of my new Clarke’s were scattered, smothered, and chunked in a damp collection of grass clippings I opened the Acura’s driver-side door and plopped down in a heaping huff.

It was Sunday morning. I overslept. In an effort to defer my lay minister responsibilities, I blamed el diablo himself.