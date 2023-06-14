I kicked up a spray of morning dew from the small patch of grass that separates our back-porch steps from our gravel drive. The left and right toe caps of my new Clarke’s were scattered, smothered, and chunked in a damp collection of grass clippings I opened the Acura’s driver-side door and plopped down in a heaping huff.
It was Sunday morning. I overslept. In an effort to defer my lay minister responsibilities, I blamed el diablo himself.
Before I knew it, I had successfully navigated the Roopville roundabout, which temporarily assuaged my orneriness, hung a left on North 27, and was on my way to making good time until I hit a few of those potholes the size of Tallulah Gorge. This obviously knocked my noggin about enough and reminded me that I didn’t print out our church council agendum before I left the house.
Getting older really puts a burr in your saddle, you know?
So, I entered the back-lot at Central High like Brewster Baker at the Coca-Cola 500 in ‘82, and parked, got to my room, printed the agendum, half-skipped down the stairs and to my car, only to find out that it would not spark. Turn the ignition, one pump of the gas pedal, repeat. Nada. Zip. Zilch.
I then spent the next few minutes going through the list of no-no words my Paw-Paw said when he worked on his black ‘69 Chevy pickup underneath the sweet gum in the front yard.
Three hours later, a missed council meeting, and out $120 bucks, I was back on my rump in Roopville.
And, three days later, to throw a quart or two of Kleen-Strip Mineral Spirits on the idiomatic fire, my mower’s carburetor went to meet its maker, too.
The next time I left our place in Roopville, I passed about a thousand vehicles between here and Roosterville that pulled off to the shoulder of the highway, the drivers doffing their caps.
I was in a bad, mournful way. I was a walking Hallmark sympathy card.
A week later, decked out in all-black head-to-toe and still planted firmly on the pity pot - well, at least from Myra Beth’s perspective - she voluntarily offered some words of wisdom.
“You need to suck it up, buttercup, and get your hind parts off of your shoulders!” she said to me, as I shifted, rather uncomfortably, from my right cheek to my left one on the aforementioned pot of pity.
Her way of words has always been one of her most desirable traits. Case in point, she didn’t say “hind parts.”
“Remember what your Dad always would say: Boy, there’s always somebody out there who has it worse than you do!”
I felt a tingle in my gut, and it wasn’t from the mess of butter beans I ate earlier that day.
Those tingles in my gut were later followed by some spasms in my synapses. Later that evening, I got wind of why.
Bill Weathers reminded my gaggle of Gen Z’er night schoolers that “we all need someone to lean on,” through the promethean board speakers while they penned an autobiographical narrative for me last week. A young ‘un wrote that once her life was, well, hell. Her mom told her she hated her. Everyday. Her siblings were taken from her. She was alone. Her favorite place to visit was her closet, she said, her safe place to get away from the hell around her.
She’s with her grandma now. She has those mortifying flashbacks, but she’s loved.
“I have a boyfriend now, too!”
Two evenings later, a former student posted on Facebook that her cancer is back with a vengeance. There is an aggressive treatment. But no cure, no remission. Treatment, she said, will be indefinite. She prays that God will cure her from this awful disease.
“So I can live to see tomorrow...” her voice trails off.
Only this past weekend, I received a text about a former student. It was a motorcycle wreck. He’s at Emory. The fight he’s in isn’t for things money can replace. He’s fighting for his wife and his young ‘uns. They’re his life - his everything.
“He’s a fighter!” his wife says, before adding, “He’s gotta pull through this for me and our babies.”
And just like that, my cheeks were wet.
Suddenly, those tingles and spasms from a bummed-up car and mower turned into a punch in the gut. Suffice it to say, I hitched my britches up and got up off of the pity pot.
Look, I’m only a halfway decent literature teacher. I fail as a husband and dad more than I care to admit. Lord knows I try (not so well at times) to fit a story in this space every Saturday. Life, at times, can be the Easter bunny and Atticus Finch; other times, however, it can be abuse, cancer, and flat out gut punches that take the breath from you.
This pity pot mess over, well, the small stuff, ain’t worth losing your sack lunch over. Look around - someone is always in a bad way that’ll make your worries look like a picnic in John Tanner State Park.
Suck it up, buttercup, indeed.
So friend, before I let you go, I need a mighty big favor. If you’re the praying kind, send some up to the Almighty. These kids of mine - current and former - will be mighty obliged. This ol’ teacher will be, too.
After all, as Mr. Bill would remind us in his lyrics, “we all need somebody to lean on...”
Amen to that.
Jameson Biddle is a proud girl dad, loving husband, literature teacher, storyteller, back-pew Lutheran, and connoisseur of fine books, coffee, and spirits.
