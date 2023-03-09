Not long after we moved to Bowdon, the clothes dryer started making a little noise, and it was a couple of days before it was repaired.
As we waited for what seemed like a much longer time without it (thank goodness for our convenient and nice laundromat), I commented to Lady Julia that we could use the clothesline in the backyard.
“What,” I said, “could be better than our clothes drying in the fresh air and sunshine?”
I was reminded that fresh air and sunshine are nice, but clotheslines, as useful and as suited to their purpose as they are, don’t come with dryer sheets to make the towels soft and fluffy - not to mention the effort involved with hanging out the clothes and taking them in.
You see, Lady Julia grew up somewhat a city girl. She prefers the line of clothes at a store from which to select a new dress.
I, on the other hand, had many years of clothesline schooling.
There is a clothesline in our backyard, at least the two posts with their cross arms are there, and I am thinking it has been there probably since the house was built in the 1960s. I considered removing it since it is not used, but then reconsidered when I determined it was going to require heavy equipment to get the posts out of the ground. They are as solid as a tree.
So I have kept them as a conversation piece for young folks who may not know what a clothesline is and as a little tidbit of history, especially my history. I might even put some new wire on them, just in case. The posts are really not in the way, that is if I remember they are there when mowing the grass around them.
For a time, Momma’s clothesline was the only dryer she had unless you count when, on rainy days, she had to hang the essentials around in the house on the backs of chairs, or doors and on that piece of cord stretched from nail to nail across the back room where I slept.
Monday wash day I was in charge of the clothesline preparation duties.
Her clothesline was not nearly so sturdy as the one I can see out my window as I write this, and it seems like I spent a lot of time propping the posts up enough to keep the heavy wet clothes from dragging in the red dirt below them until they dried. We kept an old plank handy to support the middle of the line when it sagged from the weight of the sheets and towels.
The first order of business was to wipe the lines from end to end with a wet rag. I really didn’t understand how thin wire hanging in mid-air could get dirty from one week to the next, but she reminded me what birds did when they perched on the line.
I also hung the clothespin bag on the line, and that was about it for my participation, except for keeping an eye out for the dog which would take great delight in grabbing a sheet or towel corner flapping in the wind.
Momma wouldn’t let me actually hang the clothes - even if I had wanted to - because they had to be pinned just so-so, so they would require less ironing when dry. She even had some handy neat metal frame adjustable racks she put down into pants legs and stretched them tight on the creases, which saved a lot of pressing. There was also a certain way to take the clothes off the line, folding them as she went.
No wonder wash day was an all day chore.
Throughout history, clotheslines have served an essential purpose - and in many cases still do - but it’s nice to have a store-bought dryer. And the old clothesline for memories.
(This column is slightly revised from its first publication here in 2018.)
