SPECIAL TO THE TIMES-GEORGIAN
A classic workplace comedy jumps off the screen and onto the stage with the Carroll County Community Theatre’s “9 to 5: The Musical,” at the Carrollton Center for the Arts, March 4-6 and 11-13.
“It has been almost two years since our Community Theatre performed a musical at the arts center,” said Arts Superintendent Tim Chapman. “I have never seen a cast work harder than this one. The show has beautiful music, great acting and dancing, amazing sets and lighting, special effects and a very special message from a famous beloved singer.”
In the play, based on the 1980 film starring Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, office manager Violet Newstead (Terri Ducker) joins her fellow co-workers — frazzled divorcee Judy Bernly (Abigail Dawkins) and secretary Doralee Rhodes (Ginna Blair) — to turn the tables on their sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot boss.
“When I was approached about directing this production, I remembered the movie being funny but dated,” said the show’s director, Patrick Yuran. “But I read the script and realized it was not dated at all. Some of the same issues we were dealing with in 1980 are still around today — just in different forms. Both the film and the musical wrap the story and its message of equality in a witty script and the music captures the emotional journey of the characters. The challenging themes are painfully relevant today.”
On opening night, the center will host a Dolly Parton look-alike contest with prizes and an onstage walk-on at the end of the show. Get tickets, sign up and find out more at carrolltonarts.com/performances.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for youth, 12 and under, and can be purchased online at carrolltonarts.com, by phone at 770-838-1083 or at the center’s box office at 251 Alabama Street.
This production of 9 to 5: The Musical is sponsored by United Community Bank.
Some scenes contain mature content — parental guidance suggested.
What: 9 to 5: The Musical
When: March 4, 5, 11, 12 / 7:30pm
March 6 & 13 / 2pm
Where: Carrollton Center for the Arts
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.