Mount Zion's Perry wins silver at World University Games

Last week, Mount Zion High School alumna and standout college track athlete Corrssia Perry competed on one of college athletics’ biggest stages.
Perry traveled to the other side of the world to compete in this year’s iteration of the World University Games at the Shuangliu Sports Centre in Chengdu, China.
According to the Olympics website, the event was expected to {span}attract more than 9,500 athletes participating in 18 different sports with 269 medals to offer.
There, Perry set a new personal record in the women’s 400-meter dash, running a blazing time of 52.6 seconds, which was good enough for a silver medal in the event overall.
Perry currently attends West Texas A&M University in Canyon, Texas as a graduate student.
The World University Games silver medalist played basketball and softball for Mount Zion along with running track and graduated from there back in 2014, before joining the United States Army.
There, she served the country for six years, including a six-month deployment in Afghanistan, all the while training and keeping in contact with college track coaches. After her deployment, she decided to come back home to give collegiate track a shot.
She attended Sterling College in Kansas for three years early in her collegiate track career, graduating from there back in the fall of 2022, and she has an extra year of athletic eligibility left at West Texas A&M after this past season.
Perry was one of just nine athletes from the United States to win a silver medal in the World University Games, with the country as a whole finishing in 24th place with one gold medal, nine silver and 13 bronze. The hosting country People’s Republic of China placed first as a team with 103 gold medals.
