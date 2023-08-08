Mount Zion's Perry wins silver at World University Games

Corrssia Perry set a new personal record in the women’s 400-meter dash at the running a blazing time of 52.6 seconds at the World University Games in Chengdu, China, earning a silver medal.

 Submitted photo

Last week, Mount Zion High School alumna and standout college track athlete Corrssia Perry competed on one of college athletics’ biggest stages.

Perry traveled to the other side of the world to compete in this year’s iteration of the World University Games at the Shuangliu Sports Centre in Chengdu, China.