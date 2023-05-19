Mount Zion football schedule released

MOUNT ZION — The Georgia High School association released full football schedules for high schools across the state last week, and included in the schedules were the Mount Zion Eagles.
The schedule features mostly the same opponents as last season, with the one exception being that last year's early game against Cleburne County has been replaced by a week-three game against the Heritage Hawks of Newnan.
This year, the Eagles start their regular season on the road with a trip to Greenville; a game that was a 43-0 shutout win for Mount Zion last season.
The Jordan Red Jackets will take a long trip from Columbus on September 1 for the Mount Zion's home opener, another game that was a shutout win for the Eagles last year, 58-0.
The next game will be the unfamiliar foe, as the Eagles go to Newnan for a matchup with GIAA school Heritage. The Hawks were 8-4 last season in GIAA play and finished fourth in their region.
Mount Zion and Heritage had one common opponent last year, as they both played Brookstone. The final scores of these games looked similar with a slight advantage to MZ: a 33-10 loss for the Eagles and a 38-7 loss for the Hawks.
And speaking of Brookstone, that is who Mount Zion will host the following week, followed by an away game at Jasper County.
After Jasper, the Eagles will have the home-field advantage for the next two weeks, as they battle two other "Mount" schools, taking on Mount Pisgah and Mount Vernon. Both of these games were losses for Mount Zion last year, but the Eagles will look to win back the battle of the Mounts this year with fans in their home stands.
Mount Zion has a bye week the week of October 13 before jumping into a coverage-area rivalry in Franklin, Ga. against the Heard County Braves. The Braves took last year's contest 28-10.
In the Eagles' three-team area, region play begins on the road in Dalton for Mount Zion. If the area shakes out like last year, the Eagles could seal a home playoff game that week with a win over Christian Heritage.
Then the Eagles have their season finale in a region cross-county rivalry game against Bowdon on their home turf. Last season, this game was for the region championship, and it very well could be again this year.
According to the Georgia High School Football Historians Association, the rivalry between the Eagles and Red Devils has historically been a lopsided one, with Bowdon leading the all-time series 33-4, so the Eagles will look to pull the upset and earn their fifth win all time.
