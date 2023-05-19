Mount Zion football schedule released

Mount Zion's region play starts at Christian Heritage on October 27. The Eagles defeated Christian Heritage 33-10 last season.

 Photo by Bart Cater

MOUNT ZION — The Georgia High School association released full football schedules for high schools across the state last week, and included in the schedules were the Mount Zion Eagles.

The schedule features mostly the same opponents as last season, with the one exception being that last year's early game against Cleburne County has been replaced by a week-three game against the Heritage Hawks of Newnan.

