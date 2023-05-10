The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office arrested Joshua Barlow of Temple, Tuesday night after a short chase ended in the rider wrecking his motorcycle.
According to the incident report, CCSO Deputy J Bullock was parked at the intersection of Pine Haven Court and Highway 61 northbound observing traffic speed in a 60 miles per hour speed zone.
While parked, Bullock observed a motorcyclist leaving the area where the Z1 Performance Center is located on Lake Connie Road south of where Bullock was parked. In his report, Bullock estimated the bike to be traveling at over 100 miles per hour. Using his DragonEye Speed Lidar, Bullock was able to target the bike at 110 miles per hour from 376 feet.
The bike also failed to move to the right lane when he passed Deputy Shane Cheatwood who was working a traffic stop with another vehicle in the inside turn lane. Due to the speed and the way the rider passed Cheatwood, Bullock activated his emergency lights and siren while pulling out behind the bike which had not slowed down.
As Bullock was attempting to catch up with the bike, the rider made a U-turn which he failed to signal at the intersection of Highway 61 and Sage Hill Drive. The rider proceeded to accelerate traveling south on Highway 61.
Bullock was able to keep sight of the motorcycle as he traveled southbound on Highway 61 towards the city of Carrollton. Bullock observed the motorcycle weave between cars in order to pass. As Bullock and the rider approached the intersection of Highway 166 and Old Airport Road, the motorcycle made a right turn from Highway 166 into the Quick Trip Gas Station and drove towards the Old Airport Road exit.
Bullock entered the parking lot as the rider turned around to see if he was still being followed. The rider saw Bullock and drove onto Old Airport Road heading towards Frazier Road. As the motorcycle continued traveling on Old Airport Road, the motorcycle crossed a double yellow line to pass a vehicle.
Bullock continued to pursue the rider down Old Airport Road where Cheatwood arrived to assist. Bullock allowed Cheatwood to take over the pursuit and Bullock proceeded to relay the incident to dispatch as the chase continued. The motorcyclist failed to stop at the intersection of Old Airport Road and Frazier Road as he continued westbound.
As the motorcycle approached the first curve west of the Old Airport Road and Frazier Road intersection the rider lost control leading to him wrecking the motorcycle. Bullock and Cheatwood began to render aid and Bullock notified dispatch to start EMS to the location for injuries that may have been sustained due to the accident. EMS arrived within minutes and tended to the rider.
Bullock obtained the rider’s license and was able to identify him as Joshua Barlow. Barlow only had a Georgia Class MP license which meant he could only operate the motorcycle during daylight hours. The motorcycle also did not display a license plate and it had to be recovered from underneath the seat.
Barlow was treated on the scene and transported by ambulance to the Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton for a potentially broken collarbone. Upon being released for his injuries, Barlow was arrested and taken to the Carroll County Jail. Barlow was charged for Felony Fleeing, speeding, reckless driving, weaving over roadway, failure to obey stop sign, too fast for conditions, obscured or missing license plate, operating with a learner’s permit, turn signal violation, improper passing of emergency vehicle, and improper passing in no passing zone.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.