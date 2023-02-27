A local biker faces numerous charges after leading a deputy on a chase over the weekend.
The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office arrested 35 year old Michael McCurdy on Sunday, for Felony Fleeing Police, Possession of Firearm during Commission of a Crime, VGCSA Possession of a Controlled Substance, Reckless Driving, Driving while License Suspended or Revoked, and Failure to Stop at Stop Sign.
On Sunday night, Deputy Eli Patterson observed a motorcycle fail to yield at a stop sign at the intersection of South Van Wert and Rocky Branch Road. Patterson proceeded to activate his emergency lights, causing the motorcyclist to attempt to flee. While in pursuit, Patterson observed the occupant fail to yield at another stop sign. Speeds got up to 90 miles per hour as Patterson used his car PA system to give commands to the motorcyclist to pull over.
Soon after the vehicles reached over 100 miles per hour and the motorcycle was moving back and forth across the yellow line. The vehicles reached the Hickory Level Grocery gas station while the motorcycle was attempting to slow down, the driver lost control of the bike and fell onto the pavement. Once the driver got up he began to try to flee on foot, Patterson stepped out of his patrol car and ordered the driver to stop and get on the ground to which he complied.
Once a second deputy arrived, the officers placed the man in handcuffs. Due to a possible injury to his hands, an ambulance was also called for minor scrapes and cuts to his hands.
The man was identified as Michael McCurdy. When Patterson asked if he had any weapons, McCurdy stated that he had a firearm in his jacket pocket.
According to Patterson's report, while McCurdy’s property was being removed from his person, his left jacket pocket contained a small zip lock style baggy with a white crystal like substance inside.
Once McCurdy was medically evaluated and determined that nothing was broken and was bandaged up for his wounds, he was taken to the Carroll County jail. Georgia State Patrol arrived and worked the motorcycle accident.
