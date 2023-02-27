A local biker faces numerous charges after leading a deputy on a chase over the weekend.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office arrested 35 year old Michael McCurdy on Sunday, for Felony Fleeing Police, Possession of Firearm during Commission of a Crime, VGCSA Possession of a Controlled Substance, Reckless Driving, Driving while License Suspended or Revoked, and Failure to Stop at Stop Sign.

