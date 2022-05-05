A busy weekend locally is on tap with various events planned Friday and Saturday, but the high point comes Sunday with Mother's Day and the many activities that will be held in homes, restaurants, backyards, picnic areas, and other locations.
Last year's celebration for moms was somewhat muted with the advent and escalating cases of COVID-19. But hopes are high that the 2022 edition of one of America's most favorite annual observances will revert to a higher degree of normalcy than a year ago.
Historically, the origin of Mother's Day goes back to Anna Maria Jarvis of Webster, West Virginia, who had organized "Mother's Friendship Day" to reunite families that had been divided during the Civil War.
Several years passed in the United States when various versions of a special day to commemorate mothers were held throughout the nation. On May 8, 1914, the US Congress passed a law that designated the second Sunday in May as "Mother's Day." The next day, President Woodrow Wilson issued a proclamation declaring the first national Mother's Day.
More than 100 years later, Mother's Day continues to be one of America's most popular celebrations. Based on the sale and giving of greeting cards, the observance ranks behind only Christmas and Valentine's Day with approximately 113 million cards for moms exchanged annually.
Gifting mothers with flowers is also synonymous with Mother's Day, but actually the most common gift bought to honor mothers on their special day is not flowers. Teloflora.com reports that house plants and garden plants top the list with flowers coming in a distant third, primarily because plants have a longer life span and are more versatile in that they can reside both indoors and outside.
Florists love Mother's Day. Last year, 21 percent of the year's floral spending took place during the two-week period leading up to the observance.
And there is something else that is closely associated with Mother's Day: phone calls. There are more phone calls made on Mother's Day than any other day of the year, more than 120 million.
So if you are not seeing mom on Mother's Day this year, you better not forget to call her.
And for those of you who may not be fortunate enough to still have your mom in your life, cemetery associations report that the weekend of Mother's Day sees one of the largest influxes of new flowers and plants of the year, ranking just behind Christmas. In 2021, U.S. consumers spent $2.66 billion on flowers for mom.
And remember, the Carroll County Master Gardeners will be at your service Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. when they stage their annual "Mother's Day Plant Sale" at the Ag Center in Carrollton located at the corner of Newnan Road and the Carrollton Bypass.
