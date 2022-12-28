Mother Virginia Pitts, age 89, of Atlanta, GA died on December 20, 2022. Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday December 31, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Riverdale Chapel, 6580 Church St, Riverdale, GA 30274. Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.

To plant a tree in memory of Virginia Pitts as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Videos