Mother Sara Mae Reeves Moore, a resident of Carrollton, Georgia departed this life on February 19, 2023. She was born April 30, 1937 to the late William and Lucille (Menefee) Reeves of Carrollton, GA. She was united in Holy Matrimony to the late Mr. Bobby Moore on March 17, 1956.
Mother Sara was a 1955 graduate of Carver High School, Carrollton, GA. She was a social butterfly (known as Josie) she played softball, the Manager of the Booster Club, Secretary of her Freshman Class, and Attendant of the school 1952-1953 Queen.
At an early age she joined Mt. Avery Baptist Church, Whitesburg, GA where she served as President of the Senior Choir, 1985-1995. She used her music talent with the Whitesburg Community & Concert Choir. Later she united with the King Street Christian Church (KSCC), Carrollton, GA where she served as Choir Director, under the Leadership of her Brother-in-law Pastor Edward Dunson and later under the leadership of her Son-in-Law, Pastor Jesse Terry. When KSCC shut down due to COVID, Mother Sarah faithfully attended First Christian Church, Carrollton, GA, where Preacher Randy Barnhart is the lead pastor.
She retired from Wellington Mill, Whitesburg, GA where she worked many years. Mother Sara enjoyed spending time and cooking (especially frying fish) for her family. She loved shopping and her attire was always on pointe.
Mother Sara was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, friend, and many others called her “Grandma Sara.” She was also a devoted Christian and she was someone that put faith and trust in the redemptive work of Jesus Christ. Although a limb has fallen from the family tree she leaves to cherish her memory her children: Mr. & Mrs. Ronnie (Tonya) Moore, Mrs. Donna Terry, Ms. Renēt Jones, all of Carrollton, GA. Mr. & Mrs. Robbie (Tamisa) Ridley of Douglasville, GA, Daughter-in-law Mrs. Dorothea (Retta) Moore, Carrollton, GA., two (2) sisters-in-law: Evie Moore, of Atlanta, GA and Mrs. Carlene Dunson, Franklin, GA; Sixteen (16) grandchildren; forty (40) great grandchildren, one (1) great-great grandchild, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In addition to her parents (William and Lucille) she was preceded in death by her husband Mr. Bobby Moore of 61 years, sisters, Romell (Willie) Black, Lizzie Kate (Jim Author) Pittman, brother Isaiah (Lois) Reeves. Son Kenneth Moore, Son-in-law Pastor Jesse Terry, great-grand daughters, Deanna Moore and Jordyn Chism.
Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday February 25, 2023 at First Christian Church, 306 College St, Carrollton, GA 30117, Preacher Randy Barnhart, Lead Pastor; Bro. Isaiah Terry, Eulogist. Interment will follow at Westside Memory Garden. Viewing will be Friday February 24, 2023 from 2-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.
