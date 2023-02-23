Sara Moore

Mother Sara Mae Reeves Moore, a resident of Carrollton, Georgia departed this life on February 19, 2023. She was born April 30, 1937 to the late William and Lucille (Menefee) Reeves of Carrollton, GA. She was united in Holy Matrimony to the late Mr. Bobby Moore on March 17, 1956.

Mother Sara was a 1955 graduate of Carver High School, Carrollton, GA. She was a social butterfly (known as Josie) she played softball, the Manager of the Booster Club, Secretary of her Freshman Class, and Attendant of the school 1952-1953 Queen.

