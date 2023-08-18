Othessia Jones

Mother Othessia Jones, also known as Miss OJ, age 84, of Carrollton was born Nov. 20, 1938, in Carroll County to the late Albert Jones Sr. and the late Bunice Henderson Jones. She departed this life on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Albert Jones Jr. and Furichous Jones. One sister, Fannie Newell Freeman.

Mother Jones attended Carver High School, also known as the Yellow Jackets, where she was an active member of the marching band where she played the trumpet.

To plant a tree in memory of Othessia Jones as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.