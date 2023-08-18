Mother Othessia Jones, also known as Miss OJ, age 84, of Carrollton was born Nov. 20, 1938, in Carroll County to the late Albert Jones Sr. and the late Bunice Henderson Jones. She departed this life on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Albert Jones Jr. and Furichous Jones. One sister, Fannie Newell Freeman.
Mother Jones attended Carver High School, also known as the Yellow Jackets, where she was an active member of the marching band where she played the trumpet.
Mother Jones attended Oak Grove Baptist church and later joined the New Hope United Methodist Church in Bowdon, Georgia where she sang in the choir and was a member of the United Methodist Women. After, strengthening her Christian commitment she became a member of Cross Plains Christian Church where she served as the treasury for over Thirty years, a vacation bible school leader, and a Sunday school teacher.
Mother Jones was a woman of many talents. She held multiple jobs. She was instrumental in getting DU Grow, Duffy’s Boneless Beef, and Walker Meats established. In 1971 she crossed the picket line of Douglas and Lomason to become one of the first females hired. While working there she rose to a leadership position as one of the first lady supervisors. Another work opportunity had afforded her at the University of West Georgia. She started as a custodian in the Math department. Othessia then, quickly rose to management. In both of her positions her work ethics quickly hurled her into leadership positions.
Mother Jones was a social butterfly. She loved people. Her favorite saying was “Hey baby, grandma loves you sweetie” She loved parades, church, baking and canning. She was well known for her hugs and kisses. Mother Jones was also known for her love for the community. She believed in making sure the bereaved families were fed. Mother Jones was a very selfless person, with a big loving heart and opened her humble dwellings to anyone in need.
Mother Jones sweetest memories will be forever cherished by her four loving kids. Gina Johnson (daughter). Glenda (Lee Roy) Hendrix (Daughter), Lamar Jones (son) and Aprill (Leney) Jones-Byrd (daughter) and one special daughter Sevelle Phillips. One sister Helen Dukes. Two brothers Joseph (Alice) Jones, and Earnest Jones. Five grandkids Cecily (Taurus) Long-Ackey, Chasity Oaks, Carl (Shelby) Holloway Jr., Kaitlyn Jones, and Haylee Byrd. Seven great grandkids, Jazmine Holloway, Jonathan Oaks, Kara Oaks, Taylor Holloway, Noah Ackey, John Holloway, and Brooklyn Ackey; A loving host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday Aug. 19, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 563 Old Bremen Rd, Carrollton, GA 30117, Rev. Cedric Duncan, Pastor; Rev. Jeff Beckham, Eulogist. Interment will follow at Carrollton City Cemetery. Viewing will be Friday Aug. 18, 2023 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.
