A civil suit has been filed in the Superior Court of Carroll County by Jessica Maxwell, the mother of Anna Jones, who was murdered in 2022.
The complaint was filed on Aug. 11, against Leopoldo’s Pizza Napoletana, the owner, Federico Leopoldo Gimenez for negligence and against Richard Sigman for punitive damages claims.
Sigman is currently awaiting trial in a Carroll County Jail after he allegedly shot and killed Jones. He currently has eight charges against him, including felony murder, malice murder, three counts of aggravated assault, and three counts of possession of a firearm or knife during the commission or attempt to commit certain felonies.
Sigman made a motion for bond in late March which was denied on April 10, 2023 by Judge Dustin Hightower. The order denying the bond said, “The Court hereby finds as follows: the defendant poses a danger to the community and a risk to commit new felonies.
The complaint begins by discussing the nature of the action which led to the death of the 18- year-old University of West Georgia freshman. The complaint states, “On Saturday, July 30, 2022, Anna (Jones) was doing nothing more than sitting in a parked car enjoying a night out with friends. Neither Anna nor any of her friends had any way to know that a nearby bar/restaurant had just sent its frequent customer, armed, belligerent, highly intoxicated person named Richard Edward Sigman out into the public knowing that he was angry, drunk, armed and dangerous. Without any provocation, and within minutes of being forced out of the establishment, Sigman fired multiple gunshots into the parked car, striking Anna in the neck and leg.”
Prior to the altercation leading to the murder of Jones, Sigman was allegedly showing clear signs of intoxication as well as got into an argument with another person inside of Leopoldo’s Pizza, according to the complaint which also states that Sigman allegedly threatened this patron, as well as another patron. Additionally, Maxwell asserts that employees and security at the establishment handled the Sisman situation in “a negligent and reckless manner.”
“Rather than calling the police or otherwise ensuring that a drunk, armed, belligerent man did not continue to endanger lives, security forced Sigman out into the public without taking any reasonable precaution and without any notice to anyone,” states the complaint.
Maxwell is asking, “that she has issuance of service by process of law; that she has a trial by jury (which she demands in the complaint); that a judgment entered against all of the Defendants, jointly and severally, as joint tort-feasors, and for the Plaintiff in excess for the wrongful death of Anna Lynn Jones and for her pain, suffering, economic loss, burial, and funeral expenses which collectively far exceed the jurisdictional limit for this Court; that punitive damages be awarded against Defendant Richard Sigman; that all costs be assessed against the Defendants; and That she recovers all damages permitted by law and determined to be just and proper by this Court.”
