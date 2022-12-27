Mother Easter Daniel, age 91, of Whitesburg, GA died on December 21, 2022. Celebration of Life services will be held on Thursday December 29, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 602 Newnan Rd, Carrollton, GA 30117, Pastor Wade Winters, Eulogist. Viewing will be Wednesday December 28, 2022 from 2-6 p.m. at the funeral home. Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.

