Mother Dorothy Burden Callaway, age 84, of Temple, GA died on December 26, 2022. Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday December 31, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Golden Memorial United Methodist Church, 6903 James D. Simpson Ave, Douglasville, GA 30134, Rev. Robert S. King, Pastor; Rev. LM Spears, Eulogist. Interment will follow at Asbury Cemetery Temple, GA. Viewing will be Friday December 30, 2022 from 2-6 PM, with family hour from 6-7 PM at Griffin Chapel United Methodist Church, 132 Rome St, Temple, GA 30179. Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.
