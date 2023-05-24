A Villa Rica mother was arrested for joining in a fight between her twin sons and another juvenile student at a local high school.
O’Kendria Jones, 45, has been charged with affray and misdemeanor battery for her role in a fight at Douglas County High on May 19.
Jones is accused of punching a male student while he was on the ground engaged in a fight with her twin sons, according to an arrest warrant.
The student received "physical injuries" to his face, the warrant stated.
Jones was arrested by Douglas County Schools police following the 4 p.m. on-campus incident.
Douglas County High School Principal Kenja Parks said Jones was on campus volunteering for an after-school function when she got word her sons were fighting.
Jones was the only person who was arrested from the fight.
The mother of the other student involved in the fight told Fox 5 that harsher charges should have been filed.
“No, it’s not enough,” LeMeitha Thompson told Fox 5. “I think it should be some type of child endangerment. You are on school property amongst children, and my son is 16. She should be charged with felonies.”
Thompson wants Jones banned from Douglas County High’s graduation on Friday.
Both parents have a senior at the school.
The school system would not confirm reports that Jones has been banned from graduation.
Jones is out on a $3,000 bond.
