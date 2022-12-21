A Carroll County Sheriff’s Office most wanted fugitive who has been on the loose since 2018 has been captured.
Wilfredo Bonilla, 43, of Carrollton is facing multiple charges for violent crimes dating back several years ago. Bonilla accumulated his current charges between 2016 and 2018. He is facing aggravated assault, first degree burglary, four counts of cruelty to children in the third degree allowing a child to witness felony/battery/family violence, and felony failure to appear.
According to Carroll County court management records, the last county court proceedings involving Bonilla’s case was in 2018. According to a motion to dead docket document, Assistant District Attorney Chris Keegan motioned on Dec. 18, 2018 to move this case to the dead docket due to Bonilla not being arrested on the charges yet, at that time.
Bonilla had been on the loose since then and made it to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office most wanted list due to not being located. According to CCSO officials, Bonilla was caught in Jefferson Parish, Louisiana and CCSO’s Transport Unit went to pick him up for Carrollton Police Department's charges.
According to Bonilla’s indictment, for the offense of aggravated assault, he is being accused between Aug. 1, 2017 and Aug. 15, 2017 of knowingly making an assault upon a female victim by allegedly strangling her with his hands around her neck and applying pressure. According to the indictment Bonilla and the victim share the same child, classifying the charge under the Family Violence Act.
According to the indictment, the burglary charge stems from the same incident, but Bonilla allegedly unlawfully entered the victim’s home on the day of the assault. There were allegedly four minors under the age of 18 present during this incident leading to Bonilla being charged with four counts of third degree cruelty to children, per the indictment documents.
Bonilla is now being held in the Carroll County Jail, where he has been since Dec. 19. He has no bond set yet.
