A Carroll County Sheriff’s Office most wanted fugitive who has been on the loose since 2018 has been captured.

Wilfredo Bonilla, 43, of Carrollton is facing multiple charges for violent crimes dating back several years ago. Bonilla accumulated his current charges between 2016 and 2018. He is facing aggravated assault, first degree burglary, four counts of cruelty to children in the third degree allowing a child to witness felony/battery/family violence, and felony failure to appear.

