With Thanksgiving 2022 now a fond and food memory, thoughts now turn to Christmas with shopping, final touches on decorations, and he many events associated with the yuletide season.
New to the local holiday scene this year is the presentation of the Ballet Magnificat’s “Most Incredible Christmas” tonight at 7 p.m. at the Townsend Center for the Performing Arts on the University of West Georgia campus.
The Broadway-style contemporary ballet brings to life the extraordinary joy and wonder of the Christmas season. Performed by a company of 32 professional dancers, the holiday presentation features beloved traditions, songs that capture the spectacle of the season, and reflections on the first Christmas.
Showcasing Christmas tunes from around the world, the celebration includes a lively program that includes time-honored favorites such as “Winter Wonderland,” “We Three Kings” and “Joy To The World.”
“Most Incredible Christmas” is a festive event for the whole family. An internationally acclaimed, touring company, Ballet Magnificat has performed in more than 45 nations on five continents.
