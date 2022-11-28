Bowdon Red Devils - FB/LB Jordan Beasley - Made several key plays, including an interception in opponent territory and a 31-yard catch on fourth and eight in a 36-26 quarterfinal win over Early County.

Bowdon Red Devils - QB Robert McNeal - Passed for 157 yards and rushed for 94 yards and two TDs in a 36-26 quarterfinal win over Early County.

Bowdon Red Devils - RB/S T.J. Harvison - Rushed for 107 yards and three TDs, also led the team in tackles with nine solo and two assists in a 36-26 quarterfinal win over Early County.

Carrollton Trojans - RB Bryce Hicks - Scored a total of five TDs including three rushing and two receiving and had 161 all-purpose yards in a 52-27 quarterfinal win over Walton.

Carrollton Trojans - WR Caleb Odom - Had 120 yards and one TD receiving in a 52-27 quarterfinal win over Walton.

Carrollton Trojans - QB Julian Lewis - Passed for 333 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions in a 52-27 quarterfinal win over Walton.

