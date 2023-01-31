Angler of the Year 2022

Carroll Bassmasters Club President Craig Crews presents the Angler of the Year award to Justin Mosley at their Annual Awards Banquet.

 Submitted Photo

SPECIAL TO THE TIMES-GEORGIAN

The Carroll Bassmasters held their Annual Awards Banquet at Olive Garden in Carrollton to recap the 2022 season, and Justin Mosley won the Carroll Bassmasters 2022 Angler of the Year award.

