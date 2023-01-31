SPECIAL TO THE TIMES-GEORGIAN
The Carroll Bassmasters held their Annual Awards Banquet at Olive Garden in Carrollton to recap the 2022 season, and Justin Mosley won the Carroll Bassmasters 2022 Angler of the Year award.
The Carroll Bassmasters was established in 1973 and is the oldest continuously existing Bass Club in the state of Georgia.
Mosley fished all 12 tournaments in 2022 and finished with 348 points. Craig Crews finished second for the award with 336 points, and Daniel Parks was third with 332.
Charlie Brown and Carl Quertermus tied for fourth with 300 points and Terry Tollison was sixth with 296.
Mosley also had the Big Fish of the Year for the Bassmasters with a 5.54 pound bass caught at Lake Pickwick.
The largest winning weight for a one day tournament was 14.14 pounds at Lake West Point in January 2022, while the largest winning weight for a two-day tournament was 27.45 pounds at Lake Pickwick in April, 2022.
The club fishes one tournament each month on the third Saturday of each month. The April and October tournaments are two-day tournaments and are on a Friday and Saturday.
