The Carroll Bassmasters’ first tournament of the year was January 15 at Lake West Point. As a team, Justin Mosley and Daniel Parks took first place in the event with a total weight of 14.14 pounds. Mosley and Parks caught their fish on crank baits and jigs around rocks. Mosley, a member of the first place team, also had the biggest catch of the tournament with a 4.56 pound Bass.
Craig Crews and Jason Holland used a similar strategy to take second place with a weight of 9.58 pounds. Kenny Bryan and Donald Stitcher weighed in their catches at 9.49 pounds, which gave them a third place finish, and Charlie Brown and Jared Kennedy finished fourth with 9.39 pounds.
The Carroll Bassmasters Club was founded in 1973. Kenny Bryan says this makes the Carroll Bassmasters the oldest bass club in Georgia. The club has one tournament on the third Saturday of each month. They fish several different lakes in Georgia and Alabama each year.
Each month, the Carroll Bassmasters tournament chairman does a random draw for team partners. This allows each fisherman to have a different partner for every tournament. Each team can only weigh in five bass. The team with the highest combined weight wins. The Bassmasters award points to participants after each tournament, and these points add up toward the Angler of the Year award.
