The Carroll Bassmasters held their February tournament at Lake Wedowee on Saturday February 19. Justin Mosley and Craig Crews took first place for total weight, and Jason Holland caught the biggest single fish of the tournament.
Mosley won his second tournament in a row as he teamed up with Craig Crews to take first place. Crews and Mosley combined for the maximum of five bass, and their catches weighed in at a total of 10.69 pounds. The first place combo casted their hooks into secondary flats in creeks, and they used a combination of red crank baits and jigs to catch their winning group of fish.
Last year’s Angler of The Year Don Bearden paired up with Larry Estvanko to take second place. These two also reeled in five bass, but their total weight fell short of the top spot at just 9.71 pounds. Bearden and Estvanko used jigs and shaky head lures, and they mostly targeted brush piles to catch their haul of fish.
Jared Kennedy finished the February tournament in third place with a total weight of 9.66 pounds, just 0.05 pounds behind Bearden and Estvanko. Jared participated in the tournament by himself, whereas the first and second place finishes were teams of two. Jared used Texas rig speed craws on shallow banks in creeks to snag his third place group of bass.
Jason Holland landed the biggest fish of the tournament and earned the Big Bass Award with a 3.36 pound bass.
The next tournament for the Carroll Bassmasters will be at Lake Lanier on March 19th. The club holds tournaments on the third Saturday of each month.
