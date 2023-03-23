Moses named new AP at Central High School

Shayna Moses, left, has been named as a new assistant principal at Central High School. She is pictured with her children BreAnna, Dylan and Kendra and husband, Ken.

 
 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Central High School announced this week that Shayna Moses will be joining the administrative team as assistant principal. She most recently served as chair of the Career Technology Agriculture Education (CTAE) Department, business education teacher and advisor for the Future Business Leaders of America advisor at Villa Rica High School.

Moses began her career in education in 2000 after earning a Bachelor of Science in Business Education degree from the University of West Georgia. She spent her first years in teaching at the middle school level in a technology lab.

