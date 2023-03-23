Central High School announced this week that Shayna Moses will be joining the administrative team as assistant principal. She most recently served as chair of the Career Technology Agriculture Education (CTAE) Department, business education teacher and advisor for the Future Business Leaders of America advisor at Villa Rica High School.
Moses began her career in education in 2000 after earning a Bachelor of Science in Business Education degree from the University of West Georgia. She spent her first years in teaching at the middle school level in a technology lab.
In 2005, she began teaching business education courses at Villa Rica High School and later transitioned from business education into computer science and is currently teaching Advanced Placement Computer Science, Programming, and Cloud Computing at VRHS.
Additionally, she serves as an adjunct instructor at West Georgia Technical College.
Moses earned a Master’s in Education in Business Education degree from the University of West Georgia and a Specialist in Education degree in Teaching and Learning at Piedmont College.
She has been married to Ken Moses for 23 years, and they have three children, BreAnna, Kendra and Dylan.
