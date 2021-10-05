Mose Burgess Shealy, Jr., known to many as Bob or Junior, 91, of Waco, Georgia, passed away at his home on Oct. 2, 2021.
The first of eight children, Junior was born to Mose Burgess and Lillian Lucille Robinson Shealy, Sr., on Feb. 9, 1930, in Muscadine, Alabama.
In 1948, he graduated from Cleburne County High School, becoming the first in his family to do so. Shortly after graduating, Junior married high school sweetheart, Leverne Shoemaker, on Jan. 3, 1951, at Bells Mill in Cleburne County, Alabama. In December of 1951, Junior and Leverne welcomed Diann, their first of five children.
After serving in the army and earning the rank of corporal during the Korean War, Junior was honorably discharged in October 1952.
Following his time in the army, Junior worked as a bread truck deliveryman for Colonial Bread Company in Rome, Georgia, then, after moving to Waco, he co-owned a garage with his father until he went to work for Southwire Company in Carrollton in 1963. He retired as a manager of the Copper Division of Southwire after 27 years. He also started a grading and hauling business, D&S Enterprises, which he operated with his son, Jason.
A pillar in the Waco community, he served on the Waco City Council for over 44 years. In 2005, he joined Shiloh Primitive Baptist Church in Buncombe, Georgia, where he was an active member until his passing.
His children and grandchildren will remember him as one of the hardest-working and strongest men they ever had the honor of knowing. He loved to share stories of his many adventures in life…a life well lived. His love for a peanut butter sandwich and a glass of cold milk came second only to his love for God, family, and country.
In addition to his parents, Junior was preceded in death by Leverne, his wife of 65 years; son, Jerry; brother, Leonard; and brother, Kenneth.
He is survived by children, Diann (Ridley) Thrash, of Carrollton, Deborah (Willard) Ballew, of Tallapoosa, Katrina (Bart) Smith, of Villa Rica, and Jason (Kim) Shealy, of Temple; grandchildren Jody Ballew, Nicki Adams, Jared Shealy, Jeremy Ballew, Allison Thrash, Zach Keaton, Bryson Smith, and Kaili Smith; 11 great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Vernice Weeks, Carroll Shealy, Robert Shealy, Cathy Norton, and Sandra Dryden; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at 2 p.m. from Miller Funeral Home Dogwood Chapel with Elder Tommy Patterson and Elder Travis Prichard officiating. Music will be provided by Cathy Norton and Jane Robinson.
Interment will follow in Shiloh Church Cemetery with Elder Dave Chandler officiating and the Haralson County Veterans Association providing military honors.
His family will receive friends, Tuesday, Oct. 5, between the hours of noon and 2 p.m.
Sympathies may be sent to the family at www.miller-funeralhome.com.
Miller Funeral Home, Tallapoosa, Georgia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.