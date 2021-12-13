Sandra Morris has taken over as Director of Marketing at Laurel Glenn.
Morris' first day was Dec. 2.
"I have a passion for these folks," Morris said, "and they have just wrapped their arms around me."
Morris has her hands in many endeavors including chairing the Carroll County Board of Education.
Laurel Glen director David Denton expressed his excitement to bring Morris on board.
"We are so happy to have Sandra as a part of our Laurel Glen family," Denton said. "Her experience and her passion for the elderly make her a perfect fit for our community. Laurel Glen, formerly known as Cottage Landing, has been a part of the Carrollton senior living scene for over 40 years. We offer gracious independent, personal care, and memory care solutions for families and their loved ones in and around Carrollton."
Since opening our doors in 1986, Laurel Glen at Carrollton has provided independent living, assisted living, and memory care services for the families of Ranburne, Carrollton, Newnan and Villa Rica.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.