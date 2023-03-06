SB MORRIS

Katie Morris struck out 11 and the top of the order did enough damage to lead the UWG softball team past the Union Bulldogs, 3-0, in game three of their weekend conference series.

West Georgia (3-15, 2-7 GSC) got a complete game shutout from Morris, who recorded a career-high in strikeouts and allowed just five hits as the Wolves snapped a seven-game losing streak. The Wolves got RBIs from Madison Vandergriff and R.J. Janke to hand Union (11-8, 6-2 GSC) their first loss in their last five games.

