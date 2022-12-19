Moria D. Mitchell

Moria D. Mitchell, age 68 of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022. She was born May 27, 1954, in Gadsden, Alabama.

Moria graduated from Gaston High School. She was a former ParaPro from Sand Hill Elementary and served as a Carroll County Health Department Clerk. In her free time, she loved to explore genealogy. Moria was a faithful member of Peachtree Baptist Church.



