Moria D. Mitchell, age 68 of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022. She was born May 27, 1954, in Gadsden, Alabama.
Moria graduated from Gaston High School. She was a former ParaPro from Sand Hill Elementary and served as a Carroll County Health Department Clerk. In her free time, she loved to explore genealogy. Moria was a faithful member of Peachtree Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her mother and step-father, Doris & Ellis Combs; and sisters, Phronsie McDaniel and Shelia Walden.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her loving husband, Rev. Jerome Mitchell; sons, John Mitchell, Phillip Mitchell, and Matthew Mitchell; sister, Deedra Solomon; grandchildren, Lance Mitchell, Nolan Mitchell, Mason Mitchell, and Liam Mitchell; and five nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with Rev. Ricky Shadrix officiating. Interment will follow in Union Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery in Gadsden, Alabama. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. until the hour of service.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
