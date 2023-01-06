Michelle Morgan, chairman of the Carroll County Board of Commissioners, will present the annual "State of the County" address at the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce’s monthly membership breakfast this Thursday, January 12.
“We are honored to present this State of the County once again this year,” commented the 2023 Chamber Chairman of Board Jill Duncan.
“Carroll County is thriving thanks to Chairman Morgan’s leadership and that of the entire Board of Commissioners," Duncan said, "and we look forward to hearing this update about our great county.”
The breakfast will be held from 8:00 am to 9:30 am at Carroll EMC's Tisinger Community Room, 115 Georgia Highway 113, in Carrollton.
Morgan was elected as the first female Commission Chairman of Carroll County in a special election in August, 2019. She ran unopposed in 2020 and is now serving a full four-year term.
In addition to her volunteer work with many organizations, she serves on the Carrollton Payroll Development Authority, Carrollton-Carroll County Board of Health, the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and the Three Rivers Regional Commission.
When Covid-19 hit, Governor Kemp appointed her to serve on the Governor’s County Coronavirus Task Force.
Morgan earned her certification as a county commissioner from the Carl Vinson Institute of Government and University of Georgia in 2015. Recently, after completing 48 hours in each area, she earned specialty certifications in Leadership Development, Economic & Community Development, Intergovernmental Relations and County Operations and Management.
Also, she was elected to the Association of County Commissioners Board of Managers, representing 10 counties, including Carroll, Heard, Coweta and Troup, and has served on the ACCG finance committee.
Morgan was appointed by Governor Brian Kemp to serve on the Georgia County Leadership Academy.
In July of 2021, Morgan was appointed to the National Association of County Commissioners Agricultural and Rural Affairs Steering Committee, a committee that is responsible for all matters pertaining to USDA agriculture, rural development programs, rural renewable energy development, research and extension, food safety, and conservation programs. She will be attending NACC’s Legislative Conference in Washington, DC in February.
Additionally, Chairman Morgan has participated in the National Association of Counties High Performance Leadership Academy in collaboration with the late General Colin Powell and has earned her County Master Certificate in High Performance Leadership.
First elected in 2014 to serve as District 4 Commissioner, Morgan said she strongly believes in giving back to her community. She contributes to the community in a multitude of ways through her involvement in Carroll County Mental Health Advocates, Friends of the Association of Remarkable Citizens, The Spade and Trowel Garden Club, as well as supporting local municipal libraries, and performing volunteer work with the University of West Georgia.
She is an active member in the Rotary Club of Carrollton and Carroll County Civic Woman’s Club.
