Carroll County Commission Chairman Michelle Morgan

MICHELLE MORGAN

 PHOTO BY DAN MINSH/TIMES-GEORGIAN

Michelle Morgan, chairman of the Carroll County Board of Commissioners, will present the annual "State of the County" address at the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce’s monthly membership breakfast this Thursday, January 12.

“We are honored to present this State of the County once again this year,” commented the 2023 Chamber Chairman of Board Jill Duncan.

Trending Videos