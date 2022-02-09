An update on the redistricting process within Carroll County following the 2020 census was one of the primary topics discussed by Carroll County Commission Chairman Michelle Morgan when she spoke to members of the Carrollton Golden K Kiwanis Club on Wednesday morning.
"The goal of this (redistricting) was not drawn to be age appropriate, not to have an equal number of 18-year olds to 80-year olds, not to have equal number of men and equal women, and not to have an equal number of equal blacks and equal whites (in each district)," she said.
"The goal is to have equal representation: one vote, one person," Morgan emphasized, "so that on the Board of Commissioners the six district commissioners have equal votes to the same number of people."
Based on the 2020 US Census, Carroll County's newly redrawn redistricting plan, according to Morgan, has been approved by the State Senate and is now in the House for approval. She noted that the proposed plan was advertised in the Times-Georgian and was also made available for public view at the Carroll County Courthouse.
Among other comments during her visit to the civic club meeting, Morgan noted that she felt the county commission has a great working relationship with the City of Carrollton and other municipalities in the county as well.
"We just did a joint project with the City of Temple on their sewer upgrade in which we paid 45% of the upgrade and they paid 55%," she noted.
"People sometimes forget that citizens of who live within a city limits are also county citizens," Morgan said.
The Dekalb County native has called Carroll County and Carrollton home for many years since coming here as a student at then West Georgia College from which she earned bachelors and masters degrees in business administration. She owned a popular bookstore here for several years and currently assists her husband, Jimmy Morgan, in the operation of Morgan Oil Company.
She also continues to serve as an active member and plays leadership roles in numerous local organizations and activities.
"I love Carroll County and Carrollton, and I love campaigning, getting out and meeting and talking with my fellow citizens. I've done it five times in six years," she said, "so yes, I enjoy it."
Morgan was elected in 2014 to the Carroll County Board of Commissioners as the District 4 representative and was named in a special election in July, 2019 to the post of commission chairman.
"We are a growing county," Morgan noted, "and according to the 2020 census our population grew by 9,000 people. We are also a large county geographically with more than 500 square miles."
Carroll is the 24th largest of Georgia's 159 counties in size and ranks 21st in population with just under 120,000 residents based on the 2020 US Census.
"We have a great public works staff in Carroll County," the Commission Chairman said, "and they do a great job in trying to cover our large county on a regular basis to check the condition of our roads, county-owned facilities, and many other things."
"But I want our citizens to know that they can always contact me or any member of my staff if they have suggestions or issues," Morgan emphasized, "and when they come to the courthouse to get a marriage license or a passport, go to a court hearing, or whatever the need may be we are there to serve them."
When Morgan asked members of the Kiwanis Club if they had questions, several were asked, but a couple of people commented on how much they loved living here.
"Yes, Carroll County is indeed a great place to live," Morgan said, "and our mission is to make it an even better place to live."
"And as commissioners and elected officials we can always do a better job of getting out in the community to get to know the citizens and know what they need," she added.
