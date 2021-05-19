Carroll County Commission Chairman Michelle Morgan was recently reappointed to the Association of County Commissioners of Georgia Board of Managers.
Morgan, who is currently serving her first full term as Carroll County Commission chair, will represent the organization's Fourth District and will work with elected officials in Carroll, Coweta, Heard, Troup, Meriwether, Spalding, Pike, Lamar, Upson and Butts counties during the 2021-22 term.
The ACCG works on behalf of county officials and their communities by providing public policy and legislative advocacy, leadership development, civic and community engagement initiatives, insurance and retirement programs that specialize in local government needs, and other cost-saving programs. Most notably, the group provides ongoing training for elected county officials.
"The Board of Managers represents the resiliency and competency of county officials throughout Georgia," stated ACCG Executive Director Dave Wills.
"Those who have already been in service on the board, and those who are joining for their first year of service, will continue to help Georgia and its counties navigate turbulent political and economic waters created by he pandemic and other factors."
Morgan was also appointed to Gov. Brian Kemp's advisory committee for COVID-19 in the spring of 2020. She was one of 15 commission chairpersons within the state to be appointed to the committee due to her effectiveness during the crisis, according to Wills.
"I am honored to be reappointed to represent ACCG's Fourth District and have enjoyed communicating with neighboring governments over the last year to share ideas and be part of discussions that benefit our citizens and community. I look forward to serving this year as we discuss economic recovery efforts as we emerge from the pandemic," Morgan said.
