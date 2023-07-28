“I think the citizens will be pleased.” Carroll County Chairman Michelle Morgan said when she announced her intentions to propose a roll back to the millage rate during the Carroll County Board of Commissioners Special Called Meeting which will be held Aug. 22.
The millage rate from 2022 was 7.58 mills which is the equivalent of $7.58 per $1,000 of taxable property. The exact new millage rate is yet to be finalized due to the final property tax assessment appeals deadline set for Monday, July 31. Once all of the appeals are handled, a new millage rate will be discussed.
Morgan explained to the Times-Georgian that, “We did the budget and when we saw the assessments coming in higher, it’s only fair to roll it back because I only asked for this much from the Board of Commissioners therefore it’s fair and right to roll it back.”
The budget was worked on from March until May and was voted on in June. During the time of creating the budget, the amount of money being brought in from line items like property were estimated. The forecasted amount that would be brought in from property this year is $28,416,500 of the $73,234,841 in total revenues for the current fiscal year, which is 38.8% of the budget.
“Majority of county governments run off of property taxes,” Morgan explained. “Cities have their water and their sewer. They have more opportunities to have funding for their budget.”
The real and personal property tax of $28,416,500 is the largest revenue source for Carroll County’s budget this year. The second largest is the 1% local option sales tax which brings in $16,100,000.
“We don’t run completely on property taxes,” Morgan said. “I want citizens to understand there’s a lot of things here that help make up beer and wine, business licenses are $600,000. That local insurance premium tax, $5.6 (million). We are bringing in a lot of revenue on other sides so it’s not completely on the back of the homeowners.”
Morgan discussed the meeting scheduled for Aug. 22 saying that the reason for that date was it would be after a millage vote from the Carroll County School Board scheduled for Aug. 21.
Morgan discussed the budgeting involved in the process and that residents may not notice a huge difference.
“You’ll see that the county’s dollar amount is very small,” she said. “When we do the millage rate roll back, citizen’s might not notice a huge difference. If you’re taking a percentage off a small amount you’ll only get a small amount back.”
Morgan also talked about the role of the county that people don’t see every day.
“We serve all of Carroll County,” she said. “Even our deputies while we have police departments our deputies are always back up to everybody. You’re at your home everyday, you don’t need animal control, you don’t need the court system, you don’t need fire, you don’t need an ambulance, but it’s kinda like insurance. It’s there if you need it.”
Since the county is planning to roll back the millage rate, there will be no public hearings scheduled prior to the special called meeting for August 22.
