“I think the citizens will be pleased.” Carroll County Chairman Michelle Morgan said when she announced her intentions to propose a roll back to the millage rate during the Carroll County Board of Commissioners Special Called Meeting which will be held Aug. 22.

The millage rate from 2022 was 7.58 mills which is the equivalent of $7.58 per $1,000 of taxable property. The exact new millage rate is yet to be finalized due to the final property tax assessment appeals deadline set for Monday, July 31. Once all of the appeals are handled, a new millage rate will be discussed.