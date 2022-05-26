The time-honored strains of "Pomp and Circumstance" will be fill the air at local football stadiums and the University of West Georgia Coliseum when several Carroll County Schools hold graduation ceremonies during the next two days and award approximately 1,000 diplomas to members of the Class of 2022.
Bowdon High got a head start on the annual May tradition last night on Warren P. Sewell Field in "The Friendly City" when 95 diplomas were presented to the 95 graduates.
Mount Zion High continues the parade of graduates Friday evening at Donald L. Nixon Stadium. A total of 97 seniors are expected to honored.
Saturday will be an extremely busy day at the University of West Georgia Coliseum when three county high schools will share the facility during staggered times. The schedule and anticipated number of graduates includes:
VILLA RICA HIGH SCHOOL (335) - 9 a.m.
CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL (268)- 1:30 p.m.
TEMPLE HIGH SCHOOL (130)- 6 p.m.
Carrollton High School awarded diplomas to some 400 graduates last Friday night at Grisham Stadium on the CHS campus.
Oak Mountain Academy held its ceremony last Saturday when 13 graduates were presented diplomas.
Throughout the Carroll County Schools and Carrollton City Schools, more than 1,300 students earned their high school degrees and will either be going on to some level of post-secondary education or joining the workforce.
