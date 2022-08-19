It’s one of the first things that I can remember. Kittens behind the water heater.

When I was seven, we had a calico cat that we named “Honey Pooh.” Not the best of names, I must admit, but a committee created it. Little brother Bill and I couldn’t settle on a name that either of us wanted, so on the persuasive advice of our mama, we compromised. “Winnie the Pooh” and “Honey Bun” turned to “Honey Pooh” and the calico cat was named.

