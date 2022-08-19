It’s one of the first things that I can remember. Kittens behind the water heater.
When I was seven, we had a calico cat that we named “Honey Pooh.” Not the best of names, I must admit, but a committee created it. Little brother Bill and I couldn’t settle on a name that either of us wanted, so on the persuasive advice of our mama, we compromised. “Winnie the Pooh” and “Honey Bun” turned to “Honey Pooh” and the calico cat was named.
Honey Pooh was a good mouser. She was also a good “rabbit-er” and “mole-er.” If any little creature had the misfortune of passing through her territory, it ended up deceased on the back porch stair. And beside it, Honey Pooh would wait, watching for us to open the door so we could all come out and praise her benevolent gift.
We had her from a kitten. She was born of Vesta’s calico cat “Ollie” and a feral tomcat that lived in the deep woods behind the house. He was black from tip to tail and bigger than any other cat I’d ever seen.
Honey Pooh was the pick of the litter and as soon as we could, we brought her home to our farm. She grew up too fast, as most young things do and all too soon, Honey Pooh was expecting a litter of kittens. Our first litter of kittens.
This extraordinary news caused Bill and I to cease our usual squabbling and we worked together to prepare a place for the kittens to be born. It needed to be safe and warm. Safe from wild things that might come in at night to hurt them. Warm because it had just turned spring and nights were still chilly. We picked the utility room.
First, we made sure there was no poison on the ground. Fertilizer, nitrate, rat poison. . . even as young as we were, we understood that some things could kill and those things weren’t going to be anywhere near our new kittens. Finally, we took a small box and lined it in clean rags and single socks. It was a bed fit for a queen.
But when the time came, it wasn’t the bed that she chose. On that particular morning, we ran downstairs to check on Honey Pooh. She wasn’t in the box. She wasn’t anywhere. We looked in almost every nook and cranny and still couldn’t find her. Finally, we heard the tiniest sound coming from behind the water heater. We crouched down and looked under the tank and sure enough, there she was in all her glory, nursing a row of brand-new kittens. She looked up at us, her eyes half-closed and soft. We could hear her purring out loud. Our cat looked like the most satisfied creature on earth.
But we weren’t satisfied! Honey Pooh had had her kittens just out of our reach. Not a bad idea, as I look back on it now. We weren’t the gentlest of children and even though mama told us we couldn’t touch the kittens until their eyes opened, we still were dying to get our hands on them.
We sat for quite a spell in that cramped room. We listened to those pink mouths mewing. We lay flat on the cold concrete, flat on our bellies, peering underneath the water heater with a flashlight. Finally, we decided that if the kittens weren’t going to do anything more interesting than eat, we would move along. But from time to time we returned to peek, just in case they had started walking on their shaky little legs.
That was the last time I ever had kittens at my house. After I grew up and left home, and the indestructible Honey Pooh finally ran out of lives at the ripe old age of 21, I got another cat. It was already grown. And my next two cats were mostly grown when I got them too. So, it had been quite some time since I’d woken early in the morning to see that particular miracle of birth.
Until Glesca came along. She was gifted to me by a friend who was trying to get rid of a litter of kittens that a stray cat had deposited on her doorstep. Glesca was tiny because she’d been malnourished so we didn’t know exactly how old she was. Well, it turns out that she had been keeping company with a big-headed yellow cat that roamed the neighborhood. Glesca was expecting. She grew bigger daily, and eventually, I observed bulging, kitten-sized lumps.
Her appetite increased exponentially and she started to eat anything that wasn’t tied down. Even the wonder Poodle Biscuit’s dog food wasn’t safe from her voracious appetite. She began to sleep most of the time, curled up in a ball at the foot of my bed.
I think Biscuit was happiest of all about Glesca’s maternal state. Because she was too fat to run and too sleepy to lay in wait for him, Biscuit enjoyed a respite from her usual mischief. I think he believed she had lost interest in stalking and chasing him. Well, the good news was, that she wasn’t a kitten anymore. The bad news? Biscuit was about to get a houseful of them. Ah, the miracle of life.
