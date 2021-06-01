Moore's Bridge Park receives an additional trail

The Mountain Bike Atlanta (MTB) group has recently finished the River Bluff Mountain Bike Trail in Whitesburg.
In 2018, the Carroll County Board of Commissioners approved an agreement with MTB-Atlanta to explore opportunities for trail development on Carroll County Park property. Moore’s Bridge, which is located along the Chattahoochee River, has been under consideration as a county park for some time.
Last winter, the MTB-Atlanta group collaborated with the county parks department and built The Black Dirt Trail, which they consider to be a phase-one build. This year, they started working on phase two, which was the River Bluff Trail.
“This year, we came back with the Trust for Public Land,” said Brett Davidson, executive director of MTB-Atlanta. “They wanted us to work with Carroll County Parks, and they basically funded trail construction for the River Bluff Trail.”
River Bluff was designed as a flowing contour trail; it extends to a creek that divides the property and then comes back. It loops twice and is located above the river. Therefore, the main focus of the MTB-Atlanta group was to control erosion.
“Erosion is the No. 1 thing we think about when building a new trail,” said Pete Edmondson, lead builder for the River Bluff Trail.
“If you’re walking on this trail, you’ll notice that it doesn’t go more than 50 feet without changing angles. That is so water can never go more than 50 feet, which prevents erosion, while also making it easier to maintain.”
According to Carroll County Chairman Michelle Morgan, MTB-Atlanta has brought the process up to date in a timely manner. In addition, she said that they chose the perfect natural setting to build the trail.
“From a Carroll County standpoint, you all have helped to get this done quicker than we would have been able to do on our own,” Morgan told the Atlanta group. “By having this collaborative effort, it saved the taxpayers many dollars and gave quicker access to the land.
“These new trails are so beautiful. The scenery is nice on almost every turn of the trail, and most importantly, when it’s hot, you won’t really feel it because it’s cooler down here in the forest.”
MTB-Atlanta and the county parks department said that trail building requires a lot of time, energy and money. Before they started the build, they had to survey the land to find a good control point.
“There is a lot of planning that takes place with building these trails,” said Edmondson. “We started going to county meetings a few years ago, and have just started physically working on the trails.
“Yet is very important to always make sure you take a good look at your trail multiple times because you don’t want to start on it if everything isn’t planned properly. Originally, the plans for this trail were different until Brett came out and saw the bluff and realized that would be a better control point.”
MTB-Atlanta and Carroll County Parks stated that the volunteer workers and the community grants are equally essential. For that, they can never be thankful enough for all the help they have received.
“The Alice Huffard Richards Grant within the Community Foundation donated $25,000 to the project,” said Davidson. “Pete applied for a grant from the Carroll EMC and received around $2100.
“Those dollars alone helped to build the trails, [so] nothing [had] to come from taxpayers. Aside from the grants, the middle and high school mountain bike riders were such a huge help in finishing the groundwork.”
