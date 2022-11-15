Dave Moore

Head men's basketball coach Dave Moore (pictured) announced the signing of Brady Hardewig, a 6'1" combo guard from Cincinnati, Ohio.

 Photo by Josh Cato

Signing day for the University of West Georgia men's basketball program is here, as the Wolves announced the signing of Brady Hardewig on Monday.

"Brady is a scoring point guard who has good enough size to play the two," said head coach Dave Moore. "He lends a lot of versatility to us and he's very skilled. We're just really excited about what he can bring in the classroom and on the court! He going to be a good one here."

