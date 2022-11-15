Signing day for the University of West Georgia men's basketball program is here, as the Wolves announced the signing of Brady Hardewig on Monday.
"Brady is a scoring point guard who has good enough size to play the two," said head coach Dave Moore. "He lends a lot of versatility to us and he's very skilled. We're just really excited about what he can bring in the classroom and on the court! He going to be a good one here."
A 6'1" combo guard hailing from Cincinnati, Ohio, Hardewig comes to UWG by way of Turpin high school but before he steps foot on campus, he will play his final year of high school basketball in 2022-23 and will walk across the stage with his high school diploma in May.
In 2020-21, as a sophomore, Hardewig led Turpin in scoring and sat fifth in the Eastern Cincinnati Conference with 12.4 points per game and ranked second on his team in assists with 1.4 per game, propelling Turpin to a 14-8 record. At the season's end, the guard was recognized for his stellar sophomore campaign as he was named First Team All-Conference.
In 2021-22, as a junior, Hardewig saw his game take a leap as he finished second in the Eastern Cincinnati Conference in scoring with 16.6 points per game, while sitting fourth in assists with 3.3 per game, leading Turpin high school to a 20-5 record and a postseason appearance.
During the season, Hardewig scored 20 or more points in eight of his 24 games, including two 30-point performances which led to the Cincinnati, Ohio native being named First-team All-Conference for the second consecutive year.
"As soon as I stepped on campus, I really fell in love with it", said Hardewig. "I really enjoyed hanging with all the guys and coaches, and I felt very welcome at UWG and loved every one I met. My excitement level to get down at UWG is through the roof! I can't wait to get to work with all these coaches and future teammates to go compete and win."
Hardewig is set to join the Wolves in the fall of 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.