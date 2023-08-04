Moore adds 6'8" power forward transfer to 2023 class

UWG head men's basketball coach finalized his 2023 transfer class, signing 6'8" power forward Tamaury Releford.

 Photo by Josh Cato

Head coach Dave Moore and the University of West Georgia Men's Basketball program finalized their 2023 class on Friday with the signing of Tamaury Releford.

Releford, a native of Fort Smith, Arkansas, comes to UWG by way of Connors State Junior College where he played one full season, after playing with Eastern Oklahoma in his freshman campaign.