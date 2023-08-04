Moore adds 6'8" power forward transfer to 2023 class

Head coach Dave Moore and the University of West Georgia Men's Basketball program finalized their 2023 class on Friday with the signing of Tamaury Releford.
Releford, a native of Fort Smith, Arkansas, comes to UWG by way of Connors State Junior College where he played one full season, after playing with Eastern Oklahoma in his freshman campaign.
"We are really excited to add Tamaury to the program," said coach Moore. "He gives us size, athleticism, and a guy that can really rebound at a high level and finish around the rim. We expect Tamaury to come in and immediately contribute to a veteran team that is hungry to take the next step in 23-24."
Releford is a 6'8" power forward who put up career numbers in his sophomore campaign as the forward averaged 12.3 points, 11.6 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks on 60% shooting, leading Connors State to a 24-6 record and a Region 2 Tournament Quarterfinal appearance.
The Junior forward solidified himself as one of the best rebounders on the JUCO circuit as he went on to snag double-digit rebounds in 20 of his 30 games, leading to the Fort Smith, Arkansas native ranking fifth in the country in rebounds per game.
Along with being an exceptional rebounder, Releford grew as a scorer in 2022, scoring double figures in 17 games, resulting in 15 double-doubles, including a 34-point, 21-rebound double-double against Central Baptist College on November 28, 2022.
Releford joins Brady Hardewig, Marlon Smith, Malcolm Noel, and Cameron Merritt in the 2023 class with all five set to report in the fall.
